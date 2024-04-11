Focused Enforcement on ‘Big Four’ Offences Nets Numerous Violations

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – During the Easter Long Weekend, the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) ramped up its traffic enforcement efforts, specifically targeting the “Big Four” offences which include speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and seatbelt compliance.

This proactive campaign resulted in over 200 traffic-related charges from March 29 to April 1, 2024.

Speeding violations were notably the most frequent, with officers issuing 102 speeding tickets alongside two charges of stunt driving.

Additionally, there were 10 charges related to seatbelt violations, affecting both drivers and passengers.

In a collaborative effort with the Thunder Bay Police Service, the focus extended to commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

This joint initiative led to 14 CMVs being fined for following too closely, and one driver was notably charged for failing to stop for police.

This enforcement drive underscores the ongoing commitment of the OPP to uphold traffic laws that are crucial for preventing collisions, injuries, and fatalities on the road. Compliance with these laws is essential for ensuring the safety of all road users.

The OPP extends its gratitude to all motorists who adhere to traffic regulations and contribute positively to the safety efforts on roads, waterways, and trails. The cooperation of the community plays a vital role in the ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and maintain public safety.