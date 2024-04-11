THUNDER BAY – MISSING – April 11, 2024 – Incident #TB24014064

Missing Person – Taiya Ann LABERGE, 13

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Taiya Ann LABERGE, 13.

Taiya was reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on April 9.

She is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5’2″ in height with a thin build. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white zip-up light sweater, black pants, and white shoes. She had long, fake fingernails with thin gold stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.