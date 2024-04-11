Scouting Local Sales: A Strategic Approach to Grocery Shopping

In Thunder Bay, like much of Canada, families are continuously looking for ways to stretch their dollars further, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. This week’s Flyer Frenzy provides a snapshot of how local sales can be leveraged to manage household budgets more effectively.

Key Deals Across Thunder Bay Stores

Giant Tiger Highlights Cheese and Soup Bargains : Black Diamond sliced cheese at $3.48 (limit 5) and Campbell’s Chunky soup at $1.65 per 515 ml can (limit 5) are standout deals.

: Black Diamond sliced cheese at $3.48 (limit 5) and Campbell’s Chunky soup at $1.65 per 515 ml can (limit 5) are standout deals. Protein Picks: Olymel bacon is a steal at $3.88 with a limit of four packs, and Butterball Turkey Burgers are discounted to $8.97, saving $4. Metro’s Offers Poultry and Condiments : Boneless skinless chicken thighs for $5.99 a pound paired with Heinz Ketchup at $4.99 for a 1-litre bottle.

: Boneless skinless chicken thighs for $5.99 a pound paired with Heinz Ketchup at $4.99 for a 1-litre bottle. Buy One Get One Free: Coke products offer significant savings, and Green Giant canned veggies are available at 3 for $5. Safeway’s Savings BOGO Deals : Buy One Get One Free on Compliments Air Chilled Whole Chicken starts at $4.99 per pound.

: Buy One Get One Free on Compliments Air Chilled Whole Chicken starts at $4.99 per pound. Premium Cuts for Grilling: Tomahawk steaks at $24.99 a pound highlight premium offerings for BBQ enthusiasts. Walmart’s Discounts Snack and Meal Basics: Schneider’s Juicy Jumbos at $3.97, Barilla Pasta at $1.27 a box, and Kraft Dinner at $1 a box. No Frills and Freshco Finds Bulk Buys: A ten-pound bag of potatoes for just $2.44 at No Frills and boneless whole beef brisket at $3.99 per pound at Freshco are excellent for large family meals.

Adapting Flyer Frenzy for Thunder Bay Households

Planning your grocery shopping around the week’s best deals can significantly reduce the monthly food budget. Thunder Bay residents can make the most of these offers by planning meals around discounted items and stocking up on staples during sales. Utilizing store cards and loyalty programs, like those offered at Safeway and Freshco, can further amplify savings.