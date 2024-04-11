THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – In an Interview with Netnewsledger’s James Murray, New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh shared the NDP input and vision into the 2024 budget, focusing on the NDP’s priorities and policy proposals.

Singh highlighted critical issues such as housing affordability, rising grocery prices, and the broader impacts of inflation on Canadian families.

Housing: Singh articulated the NDP’s comprehensive strategy to make housing more affordable for Canadians. He emphasized the need for federal action to increase housing supply and proposed specific measures to reduce the financial burden on homebuyers and renters.

Grocery Prices and Inflation: The conversation shifted to the soaring grocery prices, with Singh critiquing the government’s current approach to handling inflation. He outlined the NDP’s plan to tackle price gouging in essential goods, proposing tighter regulations on major grocery chains to protect consumers.

2024 Budget: Discussing the 2024 budget, Singh expressed the importance of the budget reflecting the needs of ordinary Canadians rather than catering to corporate interests. He advocated for a more equitable tax system and increased spending on healthcare and renewable energy.

NDP Successes in Parliament: Singh proudly noted the successes the NDP has achieved in Parliament, particularly in pushing the government to adopt more progressive policies. He stressed that these efforts are crucial for shaping a budget that is fair and beneficial for all Canadians.