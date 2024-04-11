Strategic Police Work Leads to Arrest and Seizure on Bernier Drive

KENORA – NEWS – In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking activities, the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), spearheaded by the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), has made a notable arrest in the City of Kenora.

The operation, carried out on April 9, 2024, underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat the distribution of illicit substances within the community.

During an operation conducted just before noon in the vicinity of Bernier Drive, CSCU officers witnessed transactions indicative of drug trafficking.

This observation led to the prompt arrest of an individual and the confiscation of substances suspected to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and dilaudid. The seizure also included Canadian currency and various items typically associated with the drug trade.

Owen CHANG, a 30-year-old resident of Kenora, faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking following the operation.

CHANG has been charged under both the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and opioids) and trafficking in a Schedule I substance (opioids), in addition to the possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

Following his arrest, CHANG has been released from custody and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora at a forthcoming date to respond to the charges laid against him.

The OPP’s commitment to rooting out illegal drug activities in Kenora is steadfast, and this recent operation is a testament to the strategic and diligent work of the CSCU. The public plays a crucial role in these efforts, and anyone with information regarding drug possession or trafficking is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).