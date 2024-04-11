Emergency Road Closure: High Street Between Elizabeth and Red River Road

By James Murray
Emergency Road Closure

HIGH STREET CLOSED DUE TO EMERGENCY STORM SEWER REPAIR

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – High St. South, between Elizabeth St. and Red River Rd, is CLOSED due to an emergency storm sewer repair located at the north east corner of Red River Rd and High St. North.

The west bound curb lane of Red River Rd approaching the intersection is also closed.

This is due to an emergency storm sewer repair located at the north east corner of Red River Rd and High St N.

During this time, there will be no drive through traffic on the closed sections and motorists/pedestrians are advised to exercise caution and expect traffic delays in the area. The duration of the road closure is underdetermined at this time.

