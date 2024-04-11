WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg starts the day with a partly cloudy sky, as observed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, setting a cool tone at just over 0.6°C. This crisp morning is a prelude to a promisingly dynamic weather pattern, shifting from cloud cover to clear skies as we advance into the weekend.

This detailed forecast unpacks today’s conditions and extends a sunny invitation to the days ahead, offering a glimpse of spring’s warmer embrace.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours mark Winnipeg under a partly cloudy sky, with a mild west wind blowing at 14 km/h. Despite the chilly start, the visibility stands impressively at 24 km, indicating clear views across the city. The barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa, showing a rising tendency that signals improving weather conditions. Humidity is high at 97%, with the air nearly saturated, suggesting the presence of dew and a slight chill in the atmosphere.

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers. The wind will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, as temperatures climb to a pleasant high of 14°C. The moderate UV index of 4 advises a mindful approach to sun exposure.

Tonight, the skies will partly cloud with a lingering 30% chance of early evening showers before clearing up. The wind will continue from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before calming down late this evening. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of minus 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Friday promises abundant sunshine, with the mercury rising to a comfortable 15°C, under the same moderate UV index of 4, suggesting another beautiful day ahead.

The evening, however, will turn cloudy, with temperatures remaining higher than recent nights at a low of 7°C.

The weekend outlook is remarkably sunny, with Saturday reaching an impressive high of 23°C under clear skies, cooling to a low of 6°C at night.

Sunday continues the trend of sunny weather, with a high of 17°C and a clear night following at a low of plus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the day’s temperatures ranging from cool mornings to warmer afternoons, layering remains key. A light jacket or sweater that can be easily removed will serve well for the fluctuating conditions. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen for the sunny stretches, particularly as the weekend approaches with higher UV levels.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg, known as the “Gateway to the West,” experiences significant weather variations throughout the year. This week’s weather pattern, transitioning from partly cloudy to sunny days, exemplifies the city’s spring weather variability, often bringing a mix of rain, sun, and occasionally rapid temperature changes.