Trigger Warning: The following report contains details of violent incidents that may be distressing. Reader discretion is advised. Prioritize your mental and emotional well-being when engaging with this content.

Incident Report: Robbery Strongarm – Investigation No: C24-77305

Date of Incident: April 8, 2024

Time: Approximately 10:00 PM

Location: Initially reported at the 500 block of Mountain Avenue; Incident location at the 1000 block of McPhillips Street, Winnipeg.

Details: Winnipeg Police Service officers responded to a report of a shooting involving an adult male. The 20-year-old victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was administered on the scene before his transport to a local hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Investigation: The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. It appears that the victim had arranged to meet the suspects to purchase a firearm through an online platform. Upon suspecting foul play, the victim attempted to leave, resulting in one suspect firing multiple rounds into his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Suspect Descriptions:

Male, white, in his 20s, wearing a white hooded sweater. Male, in his 30s, wearing dark clothing, armed with a long gun.

Request for Public Assistance: Anyone with potential information, video surveillance, or dash cam footage is urged to contact the Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Incident Report: Stabbing – Arrest No: C24-77180

Date of Incident: April 8, 2024

Time: Approximately 7:00 PM

Location: Bus shelter at River/Osborne, Winnipeg.

Details: A verbal altercation at a bus shelter escalated when a male suspect punched and then stabbed a female victim in her 30s. The suspect was apprehended nearby, in possession of a knife.

Charges Filed:

Robbery Assault with a Weapon Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

The suspect, a 48-year-old male from Winnipeg, has been released on an undertaking as required by the Criminal Code.

Investigation: The Major Crimes Unit is seeking additional information related to this incident.

Incident Report: Robbery/Carjacking – Arrests No: C24-77982

Date of Incident: April 9, 2024

Time: Approximately 5:20 PM

Location: Parking lot, 700 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg.

Details: Responding officers arrested an adult female attempting to flee after a reported carjacking. The investigation revealed that the suspects assaulted a 52-year-old female, attempting to steal her vehicle, and a 77-year-old male, demanding his personal property.

Suspects Arrested:

32-year-old female 15-year-old female youth

Both suspects face two charges of Robbery and have been released on undertakings as per the Criminal Code.

Injuries Reported: Both victims sustained minor injuries.

Contact Information: For further information or to report any relevant details, please contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work to resolve these cases.