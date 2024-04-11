Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The Bay City greets the day with mainly clear skies, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport, marking a slightly chilly start at -0.9°C.

This crisp beginning is a prelude to a day filled with a mix of sun, clouds, and the possibility of showers, embodying the transitional essence of spring.

Let’s explore the detailed weather conditions for today and the upcoming days, ensuring residents and visitors alike are well-prepared for the variable weather ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours show Thunder Bay under a mainly clear sky, with a west wind blowing gently at 9 km/h. Despite the nearly freezing temperature, the high humidity at 98% suggests a dense, moisture-laden air. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, offering clear views across the city and beyond. The barometric pressure stands at 100.7 kPa but is noted to be falling, indicating the approach of changing weather patterns. The current wind chill factor is at -4, reminding us of winter’s lingering touch.

Expected Conditions

Today promises a dynamic weather scenario with a mix of sun and cloud, alongside a 40% chance of showers, particularly later in the day. Morning fog patches are expected to dissipate, giving way to a north wind picking up to 20 km/h by the late afternoon. Temperatures are set to rise significantly, reaching a high of 14°C, under a moderate UV index of 4, suggesting a balanced level of sun exposure.

Tonight, the skies will become partly cloudy, maintaining a 30% chance of showers. The wind, shifting to the northwest at 20 km/h, will ease before intensifying again after midnight, gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to hold at a more comfortable plus 3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Friday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers, gradually clearing by the late afternoon. The wind will remain strong from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, as temperatures reach a high of 12°C.

The night is forecasted to be clear, with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of plus 1°C.

The weekend outlook brightens with sunny skies on Saturday and a high of 14°C. However, the night may see cloudy conditions returning, along with a 30% chance of showers and a low of plus 3°C.

Sunday offers a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers, as temperatures soar to a spring-high of 20°C. The night will conclude with cloudy periods, cooling down to a low of minus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the variable conditions, layering is key. Start with a base layer that can easily adapt from cool mornings to warmer afternoons. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear are advisable for the potential showers. As the UV index is moderate, consider sunscreen and sunglasses during sunnier periods.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s spring weather is known for its variability, showcasing a mix of late winter chill and early signs of summer warmth. This dynamic weather pattern is typical of the region, situated on the northwestern shore of Lake Superior, influencing both its climate and the mood of its residents.