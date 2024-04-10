WINNIPEG – NATIONAL NEWS – On April 9, 2024, the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit identified a suspect for the murder of Edison Leslie ERSKINE that occurred earlier that morning.

A 32-year-old male, Jordan Tyler TRACHILIS of Winnipeg, was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Investigators believe the victim and the accused became involved in an argument that resulted in the fatal shooting. The details of their relationship are still being investigated.

The Homicide Unit asks anyone with information, including video surveillance, to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

As previously released:

On April 9, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m., officers from the Central District were in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood when they heard the sound of shots.

An injured male suffering from a gunshot wound was located outside near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue. Officers administered emergency medical care; he was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as 46-year-old Edison Leslie ERSKINE of Winnipeg.