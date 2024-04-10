OTTAWA – The federal New Democratic Party has successfully advocated for a notable enhancement of the tax credit available to volunteer firefighters and search and rescue personnel, marking a win for the unsung heroes in Northern Ontario. This financial boost is a recognition of the critical and often perilous work undertaken by volunteers who safeguard our communities.

Unwavering Commitment to Rural Heroes

Charlie Angus, NDP MP for Timmins—James Bay, highlighted the party’s dedication to recognizing and supporting the invaluable contributions of volunteer firefighters.

“In the vast and diverse landscape of Northern Ontario, volunteer firefighters stand as pillars of our communities. The NDP’s persistent efforts have now ensured that their commitment is met with the financial support they rightfully deserve,” Angus stated.

This sentiment was echoed across the NDP, with members expressing pride in the party’s relentless pursuit to secure this increase. The acknowledgment of rural communities’ needs and the push to bring about tangible changes signifies a new chapter of recognition and appreciation from Ottawa.

A Long-Standing Battle Yields Success

The journey to this achievement was marked by continuous advocacy and legislative initiatives spearheaded by NDP members. In 2021, Gord Johns, NDP MP, introduced a bill aimed at providing financial relief and additional training to volunteer firefighters and search and rescue teams, addressing the escalating costs and challenges in hiring and retention. Furthermore, in February, Carol Hughes, NDP MP for Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing, further propelled the initiative by tabling a petition for the tax credit enhancement. The culmination of these efforts led to the recent success celebrated by the NDP and, more importantly, by the volunteer firefighters and search and rescue personnel who serve our communities.

Celebrating Rural Resilience and Dedication

The increase in the tax credit is not just a financial measure; it is a tribute to the resilience, bravery, and selflessness of volunteer firefighters and search and rescue volunteers. These individuals, who are pivotal in ensuring the safety and protection of our communities, especially in rural areas, now have more substantial support to continue their noble work.