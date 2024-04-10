There is something truly special about the NFL playoffs. The stakes are high, the drama is riveting, and every moment feels like a make-or-break situation. And the best part is that they will return to our screens pretty soon! Wildcard weekend is scheduled to take place between the 13th and 15th of January, and all the top teams are beginning to flex their muscles and stake their claim for the Lombardi.

Fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting the matches, and bettors are on the edge of their seats already, eager to see who will score and who will be left in the dust. At present, and perhaps surprisingly, NFL point spread and futures providers have earmarked the San Francisco 49ers as the +275 favorites for glory this season. With last year’s Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy firing on all cylinders and supported by the best running back in the league in the form of Christian McCaffrey, the Levi’s Stadium side will take some stopping. However, if there’s one team that can prevent them from reaching Super Bowl LVIII, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts and Co. stunned the Niners in the NFC Championship game, running out comfortable 31-7 winners after the Californians had to turn to their fourth-choice quarterback. They have been in imperious form once more this term and currently sit with a 10-2 record and are on course to be the top seed in the conference. They will be aiming to reach the Big Game for a second straight year and hopefully put last season’s disappointment behind them.

That disappointment was of course the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Patrick Mahomes’ men were down ten points at halftime, but rallied to secure a second Lombardi in four years. And in honor of them coming back from the dead, as well as the playoffs being just around the corner, here are the best postseason comebacks in recent memory.

Super Bowl LI – New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Let’s start with the granddaddy of them all – the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and a game for the ages. After going down 21-0 in the first half and 28-3 in the third quarter, the Patriots looked dead and buried. But then something miraculous happened. GOAT QB Tom Brady led a charge that saw them score 25 unanswered points to force overtime. And in the end, it was the Pats who came out on top, finishing with a dramatic touchdown drive to claim a stunning 34-28 victory.

2013 NFC Wild Card Round – San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

In a game that saw four lead changes in the second half alone, the 49ers pulled off a heart-stopping 23-20 win in frigid conditions at Lambeau Field. Trailing 20-10 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Colin Kaepernick got red-hot, throwing two touchdown passes to tie the game. Then kicker Phil Dawson nailed a game-winning field goal from 33 yards out with just over a minute left on the clock to secure progression into the Divisional Round.

2010 Wildcard Round – Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

The Seahawks were seven-point underdogs when they headed to face the reigning champion New Orleans Saints on home turf. But in a true upset, they managed to stun their more illustrious opponents and send the nearly 70,000 locals in attendance into raptures. The Legion of Boom defense was still under construction, as was destructive running back Marshawn Lynch.

Despite his side trailing 17-7 at one point, the former Oakland Tech standout ran 67 yards for a touchdown deep into the fourth quarter that all but sealed the game. Their campaign was ended by a heavyweight Chicago Bears side in the very next round, but the Seahawks had outlined their credentials as contenders, and they would reach consecutive Super Bowls just a handful of years later, winning one of them.

2016 NFC Divisional Round – Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

Six years later, the Seahawks appeared to be toast once again, trailing 31-13 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. But quarterback Russell Wilson had other ideas. He threw two touchdown passes and led a late drive that cut the Falcons’ lead to just six points with under four minutes to go. They then recovered an onside kick, giving them a chance to seal the comeback. But a controversial non-call on pass interference in the end zone stalled their drive, and the Falcons held on to win 36-20. Not all comebacks end up being successfully completed.

2018 Divisional Round – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears looked unstoppable, heading into the fourth quarter with a 15-10 lead. At the time, the Eagles had been relying on backup quarterback Nick Foles, who was having a tough time making things happen on offense after replacing the face of the franchise Carson Wentz, who had to hobble off injured. But then came the “double-doink.” Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal that would have won the Bears the game, and the Eagles hung on to book their place in the next round.