WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg greets the day with a partly cloudy sky as observed from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport at 7:00 AM CDT.

Despite the chilly start at -1.8°C, the city is on the brink of a significant temperature rise, accompanied by an increase in barometric pressure to 100.8 kPa, indicating improving weather conditions.

The air holds nearly all the moisture it can at 99% humidity, with a dew point closely matching the air temperature, enhancing the morning’s crisp feel.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

A slight wind from the west-southwest at 6 km/h adds a touch of wind chill, effectively lowering the felt temperature to -4°C. However, visibility remains unimpeded at 24 km, promising a clear view under the partly cloudy sky.

Extended Forecast

The day is set to brighten significantly, transitioning to clear skies by the afternoon with temperatures soaring to a high of 15°C. The moderate UV index of 3 suggests it’s a good idea to protect yourself if spending extended periods outdoors.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear, with cloudiness increasing after midnight. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side, with a low of plus 4°C, ensuring a mild night ahead.

Wednesday, April 10, will bring mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. Winds are expected to pick up, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, maintaining daytime temperatures at a comfortable 15°C alongside a moderate UV index.

The evening will see continued cloudiness, with temperatures holding steady at plus 4°C, suggesting another mild night.

Thursday, April 11, marks a return to sunny skies, with a high of 14°C making for a pleasantly warm day. The night sky will remain clear, though temperatures are expected to dip slightly to minus 1°C, hinting at a cooler night.

Friday continues the trend of sunny days with a high of 13°C, followed by a clear night with temperatures slightly above freezing at plus 2°C, rounding off a week of mostly favourable weather conditions for Winnipeg.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The week’s weather calls for adaptable attire. Start with warmer layers in the morning, especially considering the early chill, and transition to lighter clothing as temperatures rise. Sunglasses and sunscreen might be necessary during sunny afternoons, while a wind-resistant jacket could be beneficial for the gustier Wednesday afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Winnipeg is known for its wide temperature ranges throughout the year, from hot summers to frigid winters, earning it the nickname “Winterpeg” for its notable winter season. Yet, as this week shows, spring in Winnipeg can offer a quick transition from chilly mornings to comfortably warm afternoons.