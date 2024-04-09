Released: April 8, 2024 at 11:05 a.m.

Information contained in our media releases may relate to issues of violence or trauma, which could be distressing for some individuals. Be mindful of your well-being and consider whether or not engaging with this content is appropriate for you.

WINNIPEG – NEWS – In February 2024, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Child Abuse Unit received information about a sexually exploitative relationship that occurred between a former physical education teacher and a former student from College Beliveau.

The information obtained by investigators was that the accused forged an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a female student, who was under 18 years of age at the time.

The survivor was groomed by the accused who ultimately gained their trust. The accused engaged in inappropriate physical and sexual contact with the survivor on school trips and on occasion in the city.

Although the offences began while the survivor was still a student, the coercion and abuse continued after she no longer attended this school.

On March 29, 2024, a 41-year-old female, Amanda Rachelle SHERRETT of Winnipeg, was charged with the following offences:

– Sexual Assault

– Sexual Exploitation

– Luring a Person Under 18 years of age by Means of Telecommunication

She was released under Crown-authorized conditions.

Anyone with information or who wishes to speak to an investigator is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296.

Educational information can be found on the Winnipeg Police Service website.

Supportive resources are available, including the WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.