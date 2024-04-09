Thunder Bay – Weather – The City starts the day enshrouded in mist, with the Thunder Bay Airport reporting conditions at 8:00 AM EDT that paint a picture of a city wrapped in a cool, moist air.

The temperature stands at 2.3°C, matching the dew point and resulting in a humidity level of 100%. This high humidity creates a blanket of mist reducing visibility to 2 km, with a light northeast wind moving at 3 km/h, suggesting a day that will unfold under the close watch of careful navigators and weather enthusiasts alike.

After the rain and cloud of Monday that washed away the eclipse watchers who wanted to see the live event in the city now it is looking like better weather and some real spring is in the forecast.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The atmospheric pressure is observed to be on the rise at 100.7 kPa, indicating a slight shift towards clearer skies as the day progresses. Despite the current conditions, the day promises gradual improvements, with the fog expected to dissipate through the morning hours.

The forecast for today hints at cloudy skies, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. As the fog patches clear, temperatures are expected to climb to a comfortable high of 9°C, although the UV index remains low at 2, suggesting minimal risk from the sun’s rays.

Tonight, the cloudiness persists, with the chance of showers remaining at 60 percent during the evening and after midnight. Fog patches are likely to develop once again after midnight, dropping the temperature to a low of minus 2°C, introducing a crisp end to the day.

Forecast Conditions

Wednesday, April 10, promises a brighter outlook with a mix of sun and cloud. The afternoon might bring a 40 percent chance of showers, following the dissipation of morning fog patches. The wind will remain gentle, up to 15 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of 12°C. The morning may feel cooler, with a wind chill factor of minus 4, but the moderate UV index of 4 by afternoon will invite a bit more daylight into the day.

The pattern of changing skies continues into Thursday, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 9°C. Nighttime could bring a mix of rain showers or flurries, maintaining a relatively warm low of plus 5°C.

Friday sees a return to a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers during the day and a high of 11°C. The week concludes on a clear note, with Friday night skies clearing completely and temperatures dropping to a low of minus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating conditions, Thunder Bay residents are advised to dress in layers, starting with a moisture-wicking base and adding insulation as needed. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy footwear will be essential for navigating the potential showers and mist, with an emphasis on visibility and warmth for the cooler evenings and mornings.

Weather Trivia

The phenomenon of mist, especially when combined with nearly 100% humidity, creates an ethereal atmosphere in Thunder Bay, highlighting the city’s natural beauty and the powerful influence of Lake Superior on its weather patterns.