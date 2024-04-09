High-Speed Chase Ends in Collision on Simpson Street; Suspect Faces Numerous Charges

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – An incident in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9, 2024, saw Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers involved in a chase that culminated in a vehicle crashing into a building on Simpson Street, leading to multiple charges against a 43-year-old man.

The sequence of events began around 1:30 a.m. when officers from the TBPS Primary Response Branch noticed suspicious activity.

A vehicle was seen departing from a business on the 900 block of Fort William Road, carrying what appeared to be stolen merchandise.

The vehicle then sped away at a high rate of speed, prompting a quick response from the police.

The Crash and Arrest

Minutes after the pursuit began, officers found the same vehicle had crashed into a building in the 600 block of Simpson Street. The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was soon apprehended by the police.

The individual involved now faces a series of charges, highlighting the seriousness of the offences committed. The charges include:

Break and Enter to Commit an Indictable Offence

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle While Impaired

Operating a Vehicle While Prohibited

Failing to Comply with a Release Order

Failing to Comply with a Probation Order

Following the incident, the suspect was presented in court and has been remanded into custody, with a future court date set to address these charges.

Ongoing Investigation and Community Safety

The Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

As the investigation continues, further details may emerge, providing a clearer picture of the events leading up to the crash and the legal proceedings that will follow. The TBPS urges anyone with information related to this case to come forward, assisting in their ongoing efforts to ensure justice and safety for the Thunder Bay community.