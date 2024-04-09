SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – As Sault Ste. Marie greets the day, the city is enveloped in mostly cloudy skies, with the temperature at a cool 3.7°C. Recorded at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 7:00 AM EDT, the current weather scenario paints a picture of a day filled with anticipation for change.

With an east-southeast wind blowing at 9 km/h and a humidity level of 81%, the city is poised for a day that promises more than just cloud cover.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The air, slightly damp with a dew point of 0.8°C, sets a stage for potential precipitation. The barometric pressure is noted to be at 101.1 kPa and falling, suggesting that the city might see some weather shifts throughout the day.

Visibility remains good at 24 km, offering clear views, despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Weather Forecast

The forecast for today highlights mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, transitioning to a few showers beginning in the morning. Residents should also be on the lookout for the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon, as fog patches from the morning dissipate. The expected rainfall could amount to 10 to 15 mm, with temperatures reaching a high of 12°C. The UV index is low at 2, indicating minimal risk from ultraviolet radiation.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain cloudy, with a 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches are likely to develop after midnight, with temperatures cooling down to a low of plus 1°C.

The forecast for Wednesday, April 10, starts with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning, followed by clearing skies as the morning progresses. Fog patches will dissipate, making way for a sunny day with a high of 15°C and a moderate UV index of 5.

The pattern of cloudiness increases again on Thursday, April 11, with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of 13°C. The likelihood of showers rises to 60 percent during the night, with a low of plus 3°C.

Friday, April 12, continues the trend of cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers, accompanied by windy conditions. The high for the day will drop to 8°C, with night temperatures falling to a low of minus 3°C, under cloudy periods.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the weather fluctuating between showers, potential thunderstorms, and foggy conditions, it’s advisable to dress in layers and carry a waterproof jacket. An umbrella will also be essential for navigating the day’s uncertain weather, along with comfortable footwear suitable for potentially wet conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is known for its sudden weather changes, especially in spring, making it a city where residents are always prepared for anything from sunshine to showers within the same day.