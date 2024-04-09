GERALDTON – WEATHER – Emerging from the mist of an early morning at Geraldton Airport, Greenstone Geraldton presents a serene yet humid start to the day, with the temperature at a cool 3.1°C at 7:01 AM EDT.

The surrounding landscape is enveloped in a thick mist, significantly reducing visibility to a mere 1.6 km, and creating an almost ethereal atmosphere. With the air holding a full saturation of humidity at 100% and the wind blowing gently from the south-southeast at 9 km/h, the day hints at a moist continuation.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The identical temperature and dew point at 3.1°C mark a rare equilibrium, resulting in the pervasive mist. The atmospheric pressure stands at 100.8 kPa, enveloping the area in a calm yet dense air. Today promises a transition, with fog patches expected to clear as the morning progresses, though the sky will remain predominantly clouded.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

The remainder of the day foresees a few showers or periods of drizzle coming to an end, making way for a cloudy sky with a 60 percent chance of further showers. The temperature is anticipated to hover steadily near 7°C, with a low UV index of 1 indicating minimal solar exposure.

Tonight, the likelihood of showers persists at 60 percent, accompanied by the development of fog patches post-midnight. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly to a low of plus 2°C, maintaining the chilly air.

Wednesday, April 10, will carry on with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. Any lingering fog from the night is expected to dissipate in the morning, allowing for a slightly warmer day with highs around 13°C and a low UV index of 2.

The pattern of cloudiness and chances of showers remains consistent into Thursday, April 11, with a daytime high of 10°C. The night introduces a possibility of rain showers or even flurries, as temperatures hold at a low of plus 1°C.

Friday, April 12, continues the trend with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of either flurries or rain showers during the day, with highs reaching 9°C. However, the night promises a clear sky but brings a significant drop in temperature to a low of minus 7°C, marking a brisk transition into clearer, colder conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the misty start and anticipated showers, waterproof attire is advisable. Layering will help adapt to the fluctuating temperatures, with a focus on warmth for the evening and nighttime. An umbrella and sturdy footwear will also be essential for navigating the damp conditions.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Mist can create a unique microclimate, affecting visibility and even local temperatures. Greenstone Geraldton’s early morning mist is a testament to the dynamic weather patterns that can emerge in the region, especially in transitional seasons like spring.