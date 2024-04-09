Canada may be renowned for its breathtaking scenery and, of course, maple syrup, but did you know that it is also home to a sprawling gambling industry? Yes, that’s right—the Great White North has emerged as a major player in the game, offering an exciting blend of convenience, innovation, and entertainment. Over the years, it has also welcomed several of the industry’s biggest brands, including Betsson, Casumo, most recently Playtech.

Surprised? Wait until you hear the other interesting facts we have up our sleeves. Trust us; you’ll be amazed. From Canada’s intriguing gambling past to some jaw-dropping statistics, we’re unpacking it all.

So, the next time you’re skimming through those fantastic Canadian casino bonuses, you might appreciate these facts. And, now that we’ve mentioned them, if you’re looking for some fantastic offers, you gotta check out BonusMonitor.ca!

1. The History

Canada’s gambling legacy predates John Cabot’s 1497 expedition—yes, it’s that old. Long before European settlers introduced the first decks of playing cards, native communities employed gaming sticks for centuries. Gambling then continued to evolve alongside the growth of communities and the nation itself, with horse betting gaining popularity in the 19th and 20th centuries.

2. The Size

Believe it or not, gaming stands as the foremost entertainment industry in Canada, surpassing the combined influence of movies, television, music production, and professional sports. Oversight of all gambling activities is under the control of provincial and territorial governments. The gambling sector not only contributes to more than 267,000 jobs but also plays a crucial role in providing over 135,000 full-time employment opportunities.

3. The Tax Laws

In most instances, Canada does not impose taxes on gambling winnings. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) typically does not mandate individuals to pay taxes on lottery or casino earnings unless someone is a professional gambler who relies on this income as their main source. It’s essential to be aware, however, that winnings from bookmakers are regarded as income and are therefore subject to taxation.

4. The Gambling Act

Surprisingly, despite Canada’s enthusiasm for gambling, there is no national regulatory body overseeing this sector. Canadian players are unable to find online casinos with a domestic license, as they predominantly utilize offshore gambling platforms. Furthermore, Canada’s legislation lacks criminal consequences for the distribution, establishment, and promotion of gambling. Remarkably, throughout history, there hasn’t been a single instance of prosecution for online gambling.

5. The Demographics

In Canadian online casinos, 57% of players are men, while 43% are women. Interestingly, women exhibit a higher inclination towards online casinos, with over 55% of them engaging in online gambling. On the contrary, male gamblers are more prone to visit brick-and-mortar gambling establishments. However, there is a growing trend each year, indicating an increasing number of gamblers opting for online entertainment.

6. The Online Gambling Surge

As with many other countries, the COVID-19 lockdowns allowed the Canadian online gambling industry to flourish. Despite the surge in online gambling, the growth in this sector does not signify the demise of offline gambling. In fact, Canada witnessed an increase in gambling rates, rising from 62% to 78%.

7. The Ontario Market

Ontario’s retail gambling market managed to secure $11.5 billion in cumulative wagers during its first year in operation.

8. The Lottery

In Canada, lottery tickets are one of the most popular forms of offline gambling thanks to their simplicity and of course affordable price point. A single lottery ticket board costs $3, offering the chance to win up to $70 million with a single purchase.

9. The Gambling Spend

A mere 3% of Canadians report spending more than $100 each month on gaming and gambling. Meanwhile, 43% of Canadians allocate between $1 and $20 monthly, with an additional 14% budgeting between $20.01 and $100 for gaming and gambling activities. On average, Canadians spend around $6.75 per month on such pursuits.

10. The Gambling Addiction

While problem gambling affects only a small segment of the Canadian population, a Statistics Canada study on gambling behavior reveals that over 300,000 individuals fall into the categories of “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related issues.