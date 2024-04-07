TORONTO – WEATHER – In the early hours of April 7, 2024, Toronto greets the day with clear skies and a brisk temperature of just under 3°C.

A high-pressure system is currently making its presence felt, leading to rising barometric pressure and a promise of sunny skies for the majority of the day. This detailed weather report will guide you through today’s conditions, upcoming forecasts, and some wardrobe recommendations to keep you comfortable through the changing weather.

As the forecast shows, however there will be clouds Monday for the solar eclipse.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Toronto Pearson International Airport at 6:00 AM EDT, the city is experiencing clear conditions with a temperature of 2.9°C. The dew point stands at -2.8°C, indicating relatively dry air. Humidity is at 66%, with a light breeze from the north-northwest at 13 km/h. Visibility is excellent, extending up to 24 km. The pressure is on the rise, currently at 102.1 kPa, signalling stable weather conditions as the day progresses.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today: Expect a sunny day with the temperature reaching a pleasant high of 12°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, so it would be wise to have your sunglasses and perhaps a bit of sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.

The skies will become increasingly cloudy after midnight, with the temperature dropping to a low of plus 4°C.

The skies will become increasingly cloudy after midnight, with the temperature dropping to a low of plus 4°C. Monday, April 8: The day is forecasted to be mainly cloudy with a high of 9°C. The UV index remains moderate. By night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C.

The day is forecasted to be mainly cloudy with a high of 9°C. The UV index remains moderate. By night, expect cloudy periods with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 8°C. Tuesday, April 9: Cloudiness continues with a 40 percent chance of showers during the day and a high of 16°C. The chance of showers increases to 60 percent by night, with the temperature holding steady at a low of 8°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and conditions over the next few days, layering will be your best strategy. For today’s sunny but cool weather, consider a light jacket or a sweater that can be removed as it warms up. For the nights and the cloudier, potentially rainy days ahead, keep a waterproof jacket and an umbrella close at hand. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes are recommended, especially with the chance of showers.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 8, 1936? While we’re far from such extreme heat currently, Toronto’s weather history showcases a wide range of temperatures, reminding us of the city’s dynamic climate.