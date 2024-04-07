THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay residents are waking up to a brisk, clear morning with temperatures sitting at a chilly -6°C. Recorded at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT, the day starts with calm winds and high humidity, setting the stage for a sunny day ahead. This detailed forecast will navigate through the current conditions, provide an extended outlook, and offer wardrobe recommendations for the upcoming weather changes.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature near Thunder Bay Airport is currently -6.0°C, with a dew point of -7.5°C, resulting in a humidity level of 89%. A gentle north wind is blowing at 2 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels like -7°C. Visibility is excellent, extending up to 32 km. The barometric pressure is at 102.3 kPa but is showing a tendency to fall, which may indicate changing weather conditions ahead.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today: Expect a sunny day with winds picking up from the east at 30 km/h by late morning. The high is anticipated to be 7°C, although the morning will feel colder with a wind chill of minus 10°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight: Cloudiness will increase in the evening, with east winds blowing at 20 km/h. The temperature will rise slightly to a low of plus 2°C.

Monday, April 8: The day will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will continue from the east at 20 km/h, with a high of 6°C and a moderate UV index of 3. Nighttime will bring a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, with a low of plus 1°C.

Tuesday, April 9: Cloudy skies will persist with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a high of 8°C. The night will see a 30 percent chance of showers, with a low of plus 3°C.

Wednesday, April 10: The forecast suggests continued cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of showers during the day, but temperatures will warm to a high of 13°C. The night again brings a 60 percent chance of showers, with a low of plus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly start and the sunny but windy conditions today, dressing in layers is advisable, with a focus on wind-resistant outerwear for the morning. As the week progresses and the chance of showers increases, including a waterproof layer and carrying an umbrella will become essential to stay dry. The moderate UV index also suggests wearing sun protection during the day. For the evenings and cooler mornings, maintaining layers will ensure comfort despite the fluctuating temperatures.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s climate is influenced by both its northerly location and the presence of Lake Superior, which can moderate temperatures but also contribute to varied weather patterns, including sudden changes that are typical for the region.