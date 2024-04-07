SAULT STE MARIE – WEATHER – As the sun begins to rise in Sault Ste. Marie, the city awakens to mainly clear skies and a crisp temperature of nearly -5°C.

Sault Ste. Marie Airport recorded these early morning conditions, hinting at a sunny day ahead but with a significant wind chill to start.

This comprehensive report will look into today’s weather, the extended forecast, and provide suggestions for how to dress to stay comfortable in the changing conditions.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, the weather station reported -4.7°C with a dew point matching the temperature, creating a humidity level of 100%.

This unusual balance gives the air a distinctive crispness, unique to these early spring mornings. The wind is gentle from the east at 5 km/h, but it’s enough to drop the felt temperature to -7°C due to wind chill.

Visibility stands excellent at 24 km, and with the pressure at 102.4 kPa and rising, the day is set to continue improving.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today: A sunny day awaits, with winds picking up to 30 km/h from the east later in the morning, pushing the high to a comfortable 13°C. However, a significant wind chill of -11°C in the morning reminds us that winter’s grip is just loosening. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

Cloudiness persists with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high of 11°C. Similar conditions extend into the night, with a low of plus 3°C. Wednesday, April 10: The forecast suggests a continuation of cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers during the day and night, highs of 12°C, and lows settling at plus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The varied conditions over the next few days demand versatile wardrobe choices. For today’s sunny but chilly morning, start with a thermal layer and add a wind-resistant jacket to combat the early wind chill.

As the day warms, lighter layers can come into play. For the upcoming days, as cloudiness and chances of showers increase, consider incorporating waterproof footwear and a raincoat or an umbrella into your daily outfit to stay dry and comfortable.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie, often referred to as The Soo, is known for its significant temperature swings, which can lead to a variety of weather conditions in a short period. This flexibility is a testament to the city’s location at the heart of the Great Lakes region, influencing its unique climate patterns.