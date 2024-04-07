GREATER SUDBURY – WEATHER – As dawn breaks over Greater Sudbury on this chilly April 7th morning, residents are greeted with clear skies and a brisk temperature hovering just below the freezing mark.

The weather station at Greater Sudbury Airport records a slight chill in the air, with temperatures and conditions poised for a significant shift as the day progresses.

This comprehensive report will navigate through the present weather, offering insights into what the next few days hold, including practical wardrobe advice to combat the fluctuating temperatures.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM EDT, Greater Sudbury Airport reports clear conditions with the thermometer reading -0.5°C. Despite the chilly start, with a dew point at -4.3°C and humidity at 76%, the air feels crisp. The north-northeast winds are brisk at 19 km/h, creating a wind chill that makes it feel like -6°C, although visibility remains unimpeded at 24 km. The pressure is on an upward trend, currently at 102.4 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions are likely to continue.

Forecast

Expected Conditions

Today: Sunshine dominates the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 15 km/h. The temperature will climb to a pleasant high of 12°C by the afternoon, although the morning might still carry the bite of a wind chill at -6°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, suggesting a need for protective measures if spending extended periods outside.

Sunshine dominates the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 15 km/h. The temperature will climb to a pleasant high of 12°C by the afternoon, although the morning might still carry the bite of a wind chill at -6°C. The UV index is moderate at 5, suggesting a need for protective measures if spending extended periods outside. Tonight: The clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures dipping to a low of -1°C.

The clear skies continue into the night, with temperatures dipping to a low of -1°C. Monday, April 8: The day begins with clear skies, gradually giving way to increasing cloudiness as the temperature peaks at 9°C. The UV index remains moderate. By night, expect cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a warmer low of plus 5°C.

The day begins with clear skies, gradually giving way to increasing cloudiness as the temperature peaks at 9°C. The UV index remains moderate. By night, expect cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers and a warmer low of plus 5°C. Tuesday, April 9: Cloud cover thickens, bringing with it a 60 percent chance of showers throughout the day and night, with highs and lows holding steady at 12°C and plus 5°C, respectively.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly mornings and the prospect of showers, dressing in layers will serve you well. Start with a base layer that can easily be added to or removed as temperatures rise. For today, a wind-resistant jacket will help mitigate the morning chill. As we move into a pattern of cloudier skies and potential rain, incorporating waterproof outerwear and an umbrella into your ensemble will ensure you stay dry and comfortable.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury is known for its dramatic temperature variations, a characteristic feature of its continental climate. The city’s record low temperature of -38.9°C was observed in January 1975, showcasing the extreme cold this region can experience. Contrastingly, today’s weather is a gentle reminder of the milder conditions that spring brings to the area.