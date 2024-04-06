Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Band Office

NORTH SPIRIT Lake – NEWS – In North Spirit Lake, a sudden blaze at the local band office has disrupted the calm. Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to the distress call just before the break of dawn on Thursday, April 4. The sight that greeted the officers was a fierce fire consuming the community’s central governance hub.

Second Structure on Airport Road Lost to Flames

While tackling the fire at the band office, the NAPS officers were alerted to another structural fire. This time, it was an abandoned home on Airport Road, which was already fully engulfed in flames upon the officers’ arrival.

Both the band office and the home have been declared complete losses in the wake of the fires.

No Injuries Reported Amidst Community Shock

The only silver lining amidst the ashes is that there have been no injuries reported. As investigations continue, the community breathes a sigh of relief that there was no loss of life, even as they grapple with the loss of important structures.

NAPS Crime Unit Takes Lead on Investigation

The NAPS Crime Unit has now stepped in to unearth the cause of these fires. With their involvement, the investigation deepens, seeking to provide answers to the urgent questions that have risen alongside the smoke.