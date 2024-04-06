CWE returns to many of our regular red hot tour stops including Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Elliot Lake, back to Dryden and M’Chigeeng First Nation after two successful outings in 2024, Sturgeon Falls after a successful debut event in March, Fort Frances for an encore after the hugely successful return after 14 years on The Point To Prove Tour and our first ever event in Marathon, Ontario as the company continues to expand into new markets.

Join us for a night of live professional wrestling in YOUR town when Canadian Wrestling’s Elite Cruel Summer Tour heads your way on the following events,

Wed June 12th- Fort Frances, ON

Thurs June 13th- Dryden, ON

Fri June 14th- Thunder Bay, ON

Sat June 15th- Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Sun June 16th- Sudbury, ON

Mon June 17th- Sturgeon Falls, ON

Tues June 18th- M’Chigeeng First Nation, ON

Wed June 19th- Elliot Lake, ON

Thurs Jun 20th- Marathon, ON