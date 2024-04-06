Reckless ATV Driving Prompts Police Chase

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In the early hours of March 30, the Thunder Bay Police Service initiated a pursuit involving two helmetless males recklessly driving an ATV through the city streets.

Dispatched officers attempted to intercept the vehicle after spotting it on Memorial Avenue, leading to a dangerous sequence of events.

Assault on Officer and Property Damage Reported

As the pursuit unfolded, one of the officers attempted an arrest near Logan Avenue but was assaulted and dragged by the suspects, raising concerns about officer safety and the boldness of the offenders.

The Thunder Bay community is now facing the repercussions of this event, with property damage consistent with ATV tire tracks being reported in multiple locations.

Public Assistance Requested to Identify Suspects

The Thunder Bay Police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying the two suspects. The ATV, a red and grey Polaris Trail Boss 350 from the early ’90s, was last seen causing havoc on city streets.

Quad Riders sought by TBPS 1 of 3

Police have released images of the suspects and a similar ATV to aid in their identification.

Thunder Bay Community Urged to Report ATV Damage

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Residents, especially those in the northern areas of Thunder Bay, are urged to report any property damage that may have been caused by the ATV. The incident affects community landmarks such as Hammarskjold High School and the Boys and Girls Clubs, urging a collective vigilance to maintain public safety.

The Thunder Bay Police request that anyone with information come forward to assist in apprehending these individuals who have shown a blatant disregard for community safety and law enforcement.