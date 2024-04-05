WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg Richardson International Airport reports a brisk start to the day under partly cloudy skies, setting the tone for a mainly sunny forecast that promises to bring warmer temperatures to the city.

As Winnipeggers prepare for the day, they can look forward to shedding the morning chill in favour of a pleasantly warm afternoon, accompanied by a moderate UV index that hints at spring’s firm arrival.

After several slow starts, over the next week in Winnipeg the forecast is for clear and sunny skies with seasonal and then above seasonal temperatures.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature stands at a cool 0.0°C, with the dew point at -5.4°C, resulting in a humidity level of 67%. A light east-southeast wind blows at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels closer to -3°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km, providing unobstructed views under the partly cloudy sky.

Extended Weather Forecast

Today: The city will enjoy mainly sunny skies, with the wind picking up speed in the early afternoon, blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11°C, though the morning wind chill might make it feel as cold as -7°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting the need for sun protection during outdoor activities.

The city will enjoy mainly sunny skies, with the wind picking up speed in the early afternoon, blowing from the southeast at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 11°C, though the morning wind chill might make it feel as cold as -7°C. The UV index is moderate at 4, suggesting the need for sun protection during outdoor activities. Tonight: The clear skies continue into the evening, with persistent southeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will not dip too far, settling at a low of +3°C.

The clear skies continue into the evening, with persistent southeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will not dip too far, settling at a low of +3°C. Saturday, April 6: Another mainly sunny day awaits, with stronger winds from the southeast reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be 13°C, under a moderate UV index of 4.

Another mainly sunny day awaits, with stronger winds from the southeast reaching 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be 13°C, under a moderate UV index of 4. Saturday Night: The night remains clear, with a mild low of +2°C.

The night remains clear, with a mild low of +2°C. Sunday, April 7: The sunny trend continues, pushing the temperature to a high of 17°C, offering a delightful end to the weekend. The evening will see clear skies, with a low reaching zero.

The sunny trend continues, pushing the temperature to a high of 17°C, offering a delightful end to the weekend. The evening will see clear skies, with a low reaching zero. Monday, April 8: The sunshine persists into the new week, with a high of 15°C. However, the night brings cloudy periods, with temperatures staying mild at a low of +3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the day starting cool and warming up significantly by the afternoon, dressing in layers is advisable. Consider a light, thermal base layer under a more substantial mid-layer, topped with a wind-resistant jacket for the morning.

As temperatures rise, shedding the mid-layer will keep you comfortable. Sunglasses and a hat could be beneficial against the moderate UV rays during peak sunshine hours.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is colloquially known as “Winterpeg” due to its long and sometimes harsh winters. However, the city also experiences very warm and sunny summers, showcasing the extreme range of Canadian weather patterns.