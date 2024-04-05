Toronto – WEATHER – Toronto greets the day with a light snow and no immediate weather alerts or warnings. Despite the peaceful atmosphere, the weather promises a blend of conditions as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT, Toronto Pearson International Airport reports light snowfall, setting a wintry tone for the morning. The temperature hovers at a chilly 0.4°C, barely above freezing, with a dew point of -1.1°C that adds a crisp bite to the air.

Humidity stands high at 90%, contributing to the dense atmosphere, while a north-northwest wind blows at 19 km/h, suggesting a brisk and breezy start.

The visibility stretches to 24 km, indicating that, despite the snow, the day might still hold clarity and visibility for those venturing out.

Weather Forecast

The city will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries this morning, transitioning to a 40% chance of rain showers by the afternoon. Winds from the northwest will pick up, gusting to 40 km/h, and the temperature will reach a high of 6°C. The UV index is set at 3, indicating moderate sun exposure risks. Tonight: Cloudiness continues into the evening, with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries. The wind’s chill will become more pronounced as northwest winds blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, and temperatures dip to a low of +1°C.

The skies will clear, leading to a cool night with temperatures dropping to -1°C. Sunday, April 7: The forecast promises a sunny day with a high of 11°C, followed by a clear night and a low of +3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating conditions, layering is key. Start with a thermal base, add a mid-layer (such as a fleece or light sweater), and top it off with a waterproof and wind-resistant outer layer. Don’t forget your hat and gloves for the early hours, and consider sunglasses for brighter afternoons.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Toronto experienced its highest temperature on August 25, 1948, when the mercury soared to 38.3°C? A stark contrast to the chilly start we’re seeing today!