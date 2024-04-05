THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It might finally be here! Spring that is. While Thunder Bay Airport reports a chilly start to the day under clear skies, the forecast conditions are setting the stage for a sunny but brisk morning.

The forecast promises a gradual warm-up, moving away from the early frost to more comfortable afternoon temperatures.

Residents and visitors can look forward to a string of sunny days, despite the cold start, with a moderate UV index signaling the approach of warmer spring weather.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature nears the -6°C mark at -5.7°C, with the dew point slightly lower at -6.8°C, reflecting a high humidity level of 92%. A gentle south-southwest wind blows at 7 km/h, contributing to a wind chill factor of -9°C and making the air feel noticeably colder. Visibility remains high at 24 km, offering clear views under the morning’s clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Tonight: The clear skies continue, with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -4°C, with an overnight wind chill of -6°C.

Saturday, April 6: Another sunny day is forecasted, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will again reach 6°C, with a morning wind chill of -6°C. The UV index will be low at 1.

Saturday Night: Conditions remain clear, with an overnight low of -5°C.

Sunday, April 7: The sunny weather persists, with a high of 6°C. The evening will become cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a low of +1°C.

Monday, April 8: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. The high will be slightly cooler at +5°C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night, with a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of +1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With chilly mornings and milder afternoons, dressing in layers is key. A thermal base layer, followed by a sweater and a wind-resistant jacket, will provide flexibility and comfort throughout the day. Don’t forget a hat and gloves for the cold start and consider sunscreen and sunglasses for the sunny afternoons.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay, located on the shores of Lake Superior, is known for its microclimates, where weather can vary significantly from one area to another, a phenomenon largely influenced by the lake and the surrounding topography.