As dawn breaks over Sault Ste. Marie, the city awakens to mostly cloudy skies and a crisp air that hints at the tail end of winter’s chill. Over the next week it is looking like spring has finally overtaken Old Man Winter, but stay tuned it has been a battle of epic scale this year, who knows for sure!

With no immediate weather alerts in effect, the day promises a gradual shift towards more agreeable conditions, despite the cold start.

The local weather station at Sault Ste. Marie Airport provides a snapshot of the current conditions and what to expect in the days ahead.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The early hours at Sault Ste. Marie Airport reveal a temperature slightly below freezing at -1.3°C, under mostly cloudy skies. The dew point sits at -2.9°C, contributing to a humidity level of 89%. A northwest wind blows gently at 11 km/h, but its bite introduces a wind chill of -5°C, reminding residents of the season’s lingering coolness. Visibility, however, is excellent at 24 km, offering clear views across the landscape.

Extended Weather Forecast

Today: The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a brisk northwest wind reaching 30 km/h. Despite a chilly start with a wind chill of -9°C in the morning, the afternoon high is expected to warm to 6°C. The UV index sits at a moderate 4, suggesting some sun protection may be necessary during peak hours.

The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a brisk northwest wind reaching 30 km/h. Despite a chilly start with a wind chill of -9°C in the morning, the afternoon high is expected to warm to 6°C. The UV index sits at a moderate 4, suggesting some sun protection may be necessary during peak hours. Tonight: The skies will begin to clear late this evening, with the northwest wind slowing to a gentle breeze. The overnight low will dip to -2°C, with a continuing wind chill of -5°C.

The skies will begin to clear late this evening, with the northwest wind slowing to a gentle breeze. The overnight low will dip to -2°C, with a continuing wind chill of -5°C. Saturday, April 6: A sunny day is forecasted, with winds picking up to 20 km/h from the northwest later in the morning. The temperature will again reach a high of 6°C, though the morning might feel as cold as -7°C due to the wind chill. The UV index drops to 1, indicating low sun exposure risk.

A sunny day is forecasted, with winds picking up to 20 km/h from the northwest later in the morning. The temperature will again reach a high of 6°C, though the morning might feel as cold as -7°C due to the wind chill. The UV index drops to 1, indicating low sun exposure risk. Saturday Night: Expect clear skies with an overnight low of -2°C.

Expect clear skies with an overnight low of -2°C. Sunday, April 7: The sunshine continues, bringing a slightly warmer high of 9°C. The evening will turn cloudy, with a low of +3°C.

The sunshine continues, bringing a slightly warmer high of 9°C. The evening will turn cloudy, with a low of +3°C. Monday, April 8: A mix of sun and cloud characterizes the day, with highs around 8°C. Cloudy periods will mark the night, maintaining a mild low of +4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For those venturing outdoors, layers are advisable to navigate the day’s varying conditions. Early morning and evening require thermal wear, complemented by a wind-resistant jacket to counter the brisk northwest breeze. Sunglasses may be a good addition for sunny periods, especially with the moderate UV index during the day.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie is strategically located at the heart of the Great Lakes, a position that profoundly influences its weather patterns, often resulting in rapid weather changes that challenge even the most seasoned forecasters.