Communities across the Northern First Nations, including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation, wake up to a clear and brisk morning, as reported by the Big Trout Lake Airport. With temperatures well below freezing, the day promises a gradual warm-up under mainly sunny skies, offering a serene and bright day ahead for the region.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature stands at a chilly -11.0°C with the dew point closely matching at -11.2°C, leading to a high humidity level of 98%. The wind is calm, ensuring a peaceful start to the day, though visibility is slightly reduced to 16 km, likely due to lingering fog patches expected to dissipate as the morning progresses.

Extended Weather Forecast

Today: The day will mainly be sunny, with any remaining fog patches clearing out by the morning. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h, with temperatures rising to a more comfortable high of +4°C. Despite the warmer afternoon, the morning wind chill will make it feel like -8°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight: Expect only a few clouds with continued light winds. The temperature will drop to -10°C, and the wind chill could feel as cold as -14°C overnight, suggesting a return to the cold conditions of early morning.

Saturday, April 6: A sunny day is forecasted, with light winds continuing and temperatures reaching a high of 7°C. Morning conditions will be brisk, with a wind chill of -15°C. The UV index remains moderate at 4.

Saturday Night: The skies will stay clear, with a low of -6°C.

Sunday, April 7: Sunshine dominates, pushing temperatures to a high of 8°C. The night will again be clear, with a low of -6°C.

Monday, April 8: The sunny trend continues, with the high reaching 9°C. Clear skies are expected at night, with a low of -1°C.

Tuesday, April 9: The weather shifts slightly, becoming cloudy, though temperatures will remain mild at a high of 10°C. Cloudy conditions will persist into the night, with the temperature hovering around +1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the significant temperature variations between morning and afternoon, residents are advised to dress in layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. Morning attire should include thermal layers and wind-resistant outerwear to combat the chilly start, with the option to remove layers as the day warms. Don’t forget sun protection, such as sunglasses and sunscreen, during peak UV hours.

Weather Trivia

The Big Trout Lake area, along with the surrounding First Nations communities, experiences a wide range of weather patterns throughout the year, characterized by long, cold winters and short, warm summers. This variability underscores the resilience and adaptability of these Northern communities to their environment.