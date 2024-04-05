Sudbury – WEATHER – In Greater Sudbury, the day begins under a light snowfall, with the temperature sitting just below the freezing mark, offering a crisp start to the early April morning. Despite the chill, there are no immediate weather alerts, providing a serene backdrop for the day’s forecast.

As the day unfolds, Greater Sudbury’s residents can anticipate a mix of weather conditions, evolving from snow flurries to potential rain showers.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The Greater Sudbury Airport recorded the early morning conditions at 6:00 AM EDT, noting light snow and a temperature of -1.4°C.

The air holds a high moisture content with a humidity level of 94%, and a dew point of -2.3°C, creating a noticeably brisk environment. Winds from the north blow at 20 km/h, bringing a wind chill factor that plunges the perceived temperature to -7°C. Visibility is somewhat limited at 16 km, indicating that while the snow might be light, it affects the day’s clarity.

Forecast Conditions

Tonight: The cloud cover will persist into the evening but is expected to clear near midnight. Winds will decrease slightly to 20 km/h but will gust up to 40 km/h before becoming light. The temperature will drop to -2°C, with wind chill making it feel like -7°C overnight.

Saturday Night: Clear skies will lead to a chilly night with a low of -6°C.

Monday, April 8: The week starts with a mix of sun and cloud, reaching a high of 11°C. The night brings cloudy periods and a 30% chance of showers, with temperatures warming to a low of +4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dressing in layers remains crucial, starting with a warm base layer and adding insulation layers as needed. A windproof and waterproof outer layer will protect against the brisk northern winds and potential rain showers. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf for extra warmth, especially in the morning.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Greater Sudbury is known for its resilience to fluctuating weather patterns, often experiencing significant temperature swings within a single day, a testament to its dynamic climate.