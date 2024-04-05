THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE UPDATE – April 1 marked the first day of the fire season; as such, Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect for the Northwest Fire Region. At this time, updates about the fire situation will be published weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

Northwest Region

Please note: The next update will be provided on Monday, April 8.

There are currently no active wildland fires in the Northwest Region.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and are to be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning; consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) in English and French: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. For more information about the current wildland fire situation, visit www.ontario.ca/forestfire.