The Geraldton area, alongside the Greenstone Highway 11 corridor, awakens to a clear and crisp morning with temperatures hinting at the last grips of winter chill.

Clear above Geraldton Airport offers a promising outlook for travellers and residents alike, forecasting sunny days ahead with no immediate weather disturbances in sight.

With the extended outlook for far more springlike conditions it is very hopeful that finally spring has beaten down Old Man Winter and we can put the 2023/2024 winter behind us.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Geraldton Airport reports clear skies with a brisk temperature of -5.4°C. The dew point stands at -8.2°C, creating a relatively dry air mass with a humidity level of 81%. A gentle north wind blows at 9 km/h, but with the current temperature, it brings a wind chill factor of -9°C, making the morning air feel sharper. Visibility is good at 16 km, offering clear views of the surrounding landscapes.

Extended Forecast

Today: Expect a sunny day with the wind shifting to the northeast at 20 km/h by late morning. Despite the chilly start with a morning wind chill of -9°C, the temperature will rise to a pleasant high of 7°C. The UV index is moderate at 3, suggesting some protection from the sun might be wise during peak hours.

Tonight: The clear skies will continue into the night, with a light wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, and the wind chill may reach -10°C overnight, suggesting a colder night ahead.

Saturday, April 6: Another sunny day is on the horizon, with light winds continuing at up to 15 km/h. The high will inch up to 8°C, but the morning will again start with a brisk wind chill of -10°C. The day's UV index drops to 1, indicating low risk from sun exposure.

Saturday Night: Clear skies persist, with the low dropping to -10°C, hinting at a frosty start to Sunday morning.

Sunday, April 7: The sunny trend continues, with a high of 9°C, providing a slightly warmer day. The night remains clear, with a low of -4°C.

Monday, April 8: Sunshine dominates the day with a high of 7°C. However, the night brings cloudy periods, with temperatures rising to a more moderate low of +1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With a range of temperatures and predominantly sunny conditions, layering remains key. Morning and evening necessitate warmer layers, including thermal wear, while midday might allow for lighter options. A wind-resistant jacket can help mitigate the cooler breezes, especially during early hours or late evenings.

Weather Trivia

The region around Geraldton and Greenstone Highway 11 is known for its dramatic weather transitions from season to season, showcasing the rugged beauty and resilience of Northern Ontario’s climate.