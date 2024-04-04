Thunder Bay is experiencing strong winds this morning, making it a day to secure your hats and lightweight items outdoors. With the temperature at a cool 0°C and mostly cloudy skies, the city is in for a day of mixed weather conditions. The strong winds are expected to persist throughout the morning, but the outlook promises a gradual shift towards sunnier and warmer days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The latest observation from Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT shows mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature slightly above freezing at 0.3°C. The pressure is at 101.3 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions. Humidity is at 71%, with north winds blowing at 21 km/h and gusting up to 31 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, suggesting that the wind has not significantly affected overall visibility.

Windy Weather Forecast

Today: Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will persist but are expected to soften by the afternoon. The high for the day is anticipated to be 6°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds from the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will persist but are expected to soften by the afternoon. The high for the day is anticipated to be 6°C, with a moderate UV index of 3. Tonight: The skies will turn partly cloudy as the wind decreases to a lighter pace in the evening, dropping the temperature to minus 4°C. The wind chill could make it feel as cold as minus 6 overnight.

The skies will turn partly cloudy as the wind decreases to a lighter pace in the evening, dropping the temperature to minus 4°C. The wind chill could make it feel as cold as minus 6 overnight. Friday, April 5: The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud, clearing up to full sunshine by the morning. With lighter winds up to 15 km/h, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 7°C, despite a chilly wind chill of minus 6 in the morning. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud, clearing up to full sunshine by the morning. With lighter winds up to 15 km/h, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 7°C, despite a chilly wind chill of minus 6 in the morning. The UV index will be moderate at 4. Saturday, April 6: A sunny forecast prevails with a high of 8°C, moving into a clear night with a low of minus 4°C.

A sunny forecast prevails with a high of 8°C, moving into a clear night with a low of minus 4°C. Sunday, April 7: The sunny streak continues into Sunday, with the day’s high once again at 8°C, and a clear night with a low of minus 2°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the current windy conditions and varying temperatures, residents should opt for layered clothing to adjust comfortably throughout the day. A wind-resistant jacket is essential for the morning hours, with options to peel off layers as the day warms. Considering the moderate UV index, incorporating sun protection, such as sunglasses and sunscreen, during midday hours is also advisable.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s location on the shores of Lake Superior plays a significant role in its weather patterns, often resulting in sudden changes in wind speed and direction, particularly during the transition seasons of spring and fall.