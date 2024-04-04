Special Investigations Unit Finds No Criminal Offence by Thunder Bay Police in December Arrest

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, announced the conclusion of an investigation into the arrest of a 32-year-old man by the Thunder Bay Police Service, which occurred on December 6, 2023. The incident, unfolding in the vicinity of Court Street North and River Street, involved the man sustaining a broken clavicle after being forcibly taken to the ground by an officer during an arrest attempt on a warrant. Despite the injury, the SIU found no reasonable grounds to charge the involved officer with a criminal offence.

Director Martino highlighted that the officers had prior knowledge of the man’s potential for violence and the possibility of him carrying a firearm, based on previous encounters. This context justified the officer’s decision to swiftly bring the man to the ground, aiming to halt his escape and mitigate any threat he could pose, including accessing a weapon.

The investigation acknowledged the unfortunate result of the man’s broken clavicle. However, Director Martino concluded that the injury could not be directly attributed to any unlawful action by the officer, given the circumstances and the need to ensure public and officer safety during the arrest.

The SIU’s full report, detailing the incident narrative, evidence examined, analysis, and the Director’s decision, is available for public review, underscoring the agency’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The report can be accessed through the SIU’s official website at: https://siu.on.ca/en/directors_report_details.php?drid=3786.

As an independent governmental agency, the SIU rigorously investigates incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury, death, sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person. These investigations are conducted by civilian SIU investigators, adhering to the mandates outlined in the Special Investigations Unit Act.