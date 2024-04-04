SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Sioux Lookout greets the morning with mainly clear skies and brisk conditions, as temperatures start at -5°C. With the pressure showing a slight decrease, the day promises a gradual warming trend. Residents can look forward to a mix of sun and clouds, with conditions improving significantly over the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at Sioux Lookout Airport at 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature stands at -5.0°C under mainly clear skies. The barometric pressure is measured at 101.9 kPa but is currently falling, suggesting changes in the weather pattern may be forthcoming. Humidity levels are moderate at 74%, with a north wind blowing at 7 km/h, resulting in a wind chill factor of -8. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, indicating clear conditions for all outdoor activities.

Forecast

Today: The forecast predicts a day of sun and cloud with winds shifting to the northeast at 20 km/h. The high is expected to reach plus 5°C, though the morning wind chill could feel as low as minus 11. The UV index is moderate at 3, suggesting some protection from the sun may be necessary during peak hours.

Tonight: The evening will see just a few clouds with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 7°C, with an overnight wind chill reaching minus 11.

Friday, April 5: Sunshine prevails throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are set to rise to a high of 6°C, but the morning may start with a wind chill of minus 11. The UV index increases slightly to 4, indicating a moderate risk of sun exposure.

Saturday, April 6: The weekend kicks off with full sunshine and warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 11°C. The night remains clear with a low of minus 7°C, suggesting another crisp evening before the warm day.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With mornings starting chilly and temperatures rising throughout the day, dressing in layers is key for comfort and adaptability. Morning and evening hours may require heavier coats and wind-resistant clothing, while midday could be pleasant enough for lighter layers. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen, especially as the UV index suggests moderate exposure to solar radiation during peak hours.

Weather Trivia

Sioux Lookout’s position in the Northern Hemisphere allows for significant variations in daylight hours between seasons. This difference greatly influences daily temperatures and weather conditions, especially as we move further into spring.