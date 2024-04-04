SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – As of this morning, Sault Ste. Marie welcomes an end to the recent weather advisory, transitioning towards more stable conditions. With current temperatures mildly hovering at 2°C and the skies showing mostly cloudy conditions, the city is set to experience a mix of weather patterns today, including possible light snow, rain, and flurries.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The latest observation from Sault Ste. Marie Airport at 7:00 AM EDT shows mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 2.0°C. The pressure is at 100.2 kPa and is on the rise, indicating improving weather conditions. The humidity stands at 87%, with a northeast wind blowing at 17 km/h and gusts reaching up to 27 km/h. Visibility is quite good at 19 km, suggesting clear conditions for most outdoor activities.

Weather Forecast

Today: Early periods of light snow mixed with rain will give way to cloudy conditions and a 60% chance of flurries or rain showers later in the morning and early afternoon. The afternoon might see a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries again. Winds from the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 will become light in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching a high of plus 5°C and a moderate UV index of 3.

The evening will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries, transitioning to partly cloudy skies after midnight. The wind will stay around 15 km/h, with temperatures dropping to minus 3°C and a wind chill reaching minus 7 overnight.

Friday, April 5: A day of sun and cloud awaits, with the wind shifting north at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 in the morning. The temperature will again top at plus 5°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as minus 8. The UV index rises to 4, indicating a moderate level of solar intensity.

Saturday, April 6: Expect sunny skies throughout the day with a pleasant high of 7°C, dipping to minus 2°C under clear skies at night.

Sunday, April 7: The sunny streak continues with temperatures reaching a high of 10°C. However, the night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed weather conditions, it’s wise to dress in layers, allowing for adjustments throughout the day. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy, non-slip footwear are essential for the morning’s mixed precipitation, transitioning to lighter layers as conditions improve. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny days ahead, especially with the moderate UV index.

Weather Trivia

Sault Ste. Marie’s location near Lake Superior can lead to rapid weather changes, especially in spring, as the lake’s temperature can significantly influence local weather patterns, creating a unique microclimate in the area.