KENORA – WEATHER – The ‘big melt’ could be on the way. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the next week.

The Kenora region, including the picturesque Lake of the Woods area, wakes to mainly clear skies and a crisp -4°C. With the pressure rising, indicating improving weather conditions, residents and visitors can anticipate a delightful stretch of sunny days ahead. The current conditions promise a beautiful end to the week, with temperatures gradually warming.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature is slightly below freezing at -3.7°C, under mainly clear skies. The barometric pressure is a stable 102.0 kPa, with a rising tendency that suggests fair weather on the horizon. Humidity is at a comfortable 65%, with a north-northeast wind blowing at 13 km/h. However, the wind chill brings a sharper cold, feeling like -9. With visibility at an expansive 32 km, the day is set for clear and uninterrupted views across the region.

OVERVIEW Forecast

Today: A sunny day is in store, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to reach 7°C, although the morning will start with a wind chill of minus 10. The UV index is moderate at 4, signaling some need for sun protection during peak hours.

The clear skies continue into the evening, with winds remaining up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 7°C, with an overnight wind chill reaching minus 11.

Another sunny day, with winds shifting to the southeast at 20 km/h around noon. The high will climb to 8°C, despite a brisk morning wind chill of minus 12. The UV index remains moderate at 4.

The sunny weather persists, with the high reaching 11°C. The night will remain clear, with a low of minus 2°C.

The warming trend continues with sunny skies and a high of 13°C, leading into a clear night with a low at the freezing mark.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For the current chilly mornings, warm layers are essential, along with windproof outerwear to combat the brisk wind chill. As the day progresses and temperatures rise, lighter layers will suffice. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen, especially around midday, to protect against moderate UV rays.