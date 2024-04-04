Thunder Bay Police Issue Plea for Help in Missing Person Case: Incident TB24013229

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in the search for 22-year-old Abigail MOONIAS, who has been reported missing. The call for public help comes after MOONIAS was last observed at the Intercity Shopping Centre on Tuesday, March 26, with her disappearance reported to authorities on Wednesday, April 3.

Described as an Indigenous female, Abigail MOONIAS stands 5’4″ tall and features dark brown hair alongside brown eyes, presenting a unique appearance that the public can help identify.

At the time of her last sighting, MOONIAS was seen wearing a distinctive ensemble: a white winter jacket, a beige hoodie, black pants marked with white writing and reflectors, burgundy shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. These details are crucial for the public to note in aiding her safe return.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward. Direct contact can be made with the police at (807) 684-1200. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.