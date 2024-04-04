Community Assistance Sought in Locating Missing Woman, Abigail MOONIAS

By
James Murray
-
7750
Thunder Bay Police are urgently seeking the public's help to locate Abigail MOONIAS, 22, last seen at the Intercity Shopping Centre on March 26
Thunder Bay Police are urgently seeking the public's help to locate Abigail MOONIAS, 22, last seen at the Intercity Shopping Centre on March 26

Thunder Bay Police Issue Plea for Help in Missing Person Case: Incident TB24013229

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in the search for 22-year-old Abigail MOONIAS, who has been reported missing. The call for public help comes after MOONIAS was last observed at the Intercity Shopping Centre on Tuesday, March 26, with her disappearance reported to authorities on Wednesday, April 3.

Described as an Indigenous female, Abigail MOONIAS stands 5’4″ tall and features dark brown hair alongside brown eyes, presenting a unique appearance that the public can help identify.

At the time of her last sighting, MOONIAS was seen wearing a distinctive ensemble: a white winter jacket, a beige hoodie, black pants marked with white writing and reflectors, burgundy shoes, and was carrying a black backpack. These details are crucial for the public to note in aiding her safe return.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward. Direct contact can be made with the police at (807) 684-1200. For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Previous articleOntario’s Building Faster Fund Boosts Thunder Bay’s Housing Drive with $870,890 Reward
Next articleOntario and First Nations Forge Path to Clean Energy Future
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR