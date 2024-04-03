Winnipeg greets the morning with mainly sunny skies and a forecast promising a delightful stretch of clear weather and progressively warmer days. The current conditions, as reported from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, indicate a bright start to the day with a gradual temperature increase expected throughout the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the weather at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is mainly sunny with a temperature of -3.5°C. The dew point is closely matched at -3.7°C, resulting in a near-saturated air mass with 99% humidity. The pressure is on the rise, currently standing at 102.0 kPa, suggesting stable and improving weather conditions. A light north-northwest wind is blowing at 9 km/h, with a wind chill factor making it feel like -7°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Weather Forecast

Today : The day will be sunny, with fog patches expected to dissipate this morning. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h by the afternoon, bringing the day’s high to 7°C, though the morning will feel colder with a wind chill of -7°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

: The clear skies continue into the night, with north winds at 20 km/h becoming light by the evening. The overnight low is forecasted at -6°C, with a wind chill reaching -10°C. Thursday, April 4 : Another sunny day is expected, with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of 9°C. The morning wind chill might drop to -10°C. The UV index will rise slightly to a moderate level of 4.

: Another sunny day is expected, with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of 9°C. The morning wind chill might drop to -10°C. The UV index will rise slightly to a moderate level of 4. Friday, April 5 : The sunny trend persists with a high of 13°C, moving into a clear night with a low at the freezing point.

: The sunny trend persists with a high of 13°C, moving into a clear night with a low at the freezing point. Saturday, April 6: Continuation of sunny weather with a high of 14°C and another clear night with a low around zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

The chilly mornings and warmer afternoons call for layered clothing that can be adjusted as the day warms. Morning wind chills necessitate a warm jacket or coat, while lighter layers will suffice for the afternoons. Don’t forget sunglasses for the sunny days ahead and consider sunscreen during peak daylight hours to protect against moderate UV levels.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the UV index provides a forecast of the expected risk of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun? The scale ranges from low to extreme, with higher values indicating a greater risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, emphasizing the importance of sun safety practices.