TORONTO – WEATHER – As the city of Toronto continues to experience a mix of heavy rain and transitioning snow conditions this evening, residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories. A special weather statement remains in effect, highlighting the immediate need for caution due to additional rainfall and changing weather patterns.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Toronto finds itself enveloped in light rain with the temperature hovering around 4°C at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The atmospheric pressure is noted at 99.6 kPa and is currently rising, indicating a gradual shift in the weather. The humidity levels have reached their peak at 100%, with an east wind blowing at 28 km/h, gusting up to 48 km/h, and a visibility of 6 km. These conditions create a damp and chilly atmosphere throughout the city, with rain expected to turn into wet snow as the night progresses.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

As Toronto transitions from a rainy evening to a colder night, residents can expect rain to change to periods of snow mixed with rain near midnight. A local snowfall amount of up to 2 cm is anticipated, with winds from the east at 30 km/h, gusting to 50, becoming lighter late in the evening. The low is expected to be plus 2°C.

For Thursday, April 4, the city will see flurries and rain showers, with a steady temperature near plus 3°C. The wind will shift to northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The UV index is forecasted to be 2, categorized as low.

The night of April 4 will bring cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries, and winds from the north at 20 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of zero.

Friday, April 5, will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 6°C, transitioning into cloudy periods at night with a low of plus 1°C.

The weekend outlook for Saturday, April 6, promises a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 8°C, followed by a clear night and a low of zero.