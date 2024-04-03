Thunder Bay is experiencing a chilly morning with mostly cloudy skies, as reported from Thunder Bay Airport. The weather outlook for the upcoming days suggests a blend of sun and cloud, with temperatures gradually rising but still accompanied by brisk northern winds.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Thunder Bay Airport reports mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of -1.3°C. The dew point is at -12.6°C, indicating low humidity at 42%. The pressure is currently falling at 100.9 kPa. Winds from the North-Northeast (NNE) are at 19 km/h, gusting up to 37 km/h, creating a wind chill that feels like -7°C. Visibility is good at 32 km.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Today : Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, becoming cloudy near noon. North winds will increase to 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, pushing the high to plus 2°C. The morning wind chill could reach as low as -10°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight : The evening will remain cloudy, with north winds continuing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will dip to -2°C, with an overnight wind chill of -9°C.

Thursday, April 4 : The day will be mainly cloudy, with north winds at 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 6°C, with a morning wind chill of -8°C. The UV index will again be moderate at 3.

Friday, April 5 : Sunshine returns with a high of 7°C and a clear night with a low of -6°C.

Saturday, April 6: The sunny weather continues with a high of 9°C and a clear night with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With variable cloudiness and persistent cool winds, dressing in warm, wind-resistant layers is advisable. Morning activities may require extra insulation due to the significant wind chill. Sunglasses will be useful during sunny periods, and applying sunscreen is recommended when the UV index is moderate.

Weather Trivia

The UV index is a crucial tool for gauging the strength of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time. A moderate index level suggests that while the risk from unprotected sun exposure is lower, precautions such as sunscreen and protective clothing are still beneficial, especially during the brightest parts of the day.