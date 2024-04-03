Thunder Bay Flyer Frenzy: Stretching Your Dollar from April 4 to April 10, 2024

NNL Digital News Update
Smart Strategies for Families: Navigating Grocery Shopping in a Shrinkflation Economy In today's economy, families are feeling the pinch as prices continue to rise and the phenomenon of shrinkflation becomes more prevalent. Shrinkflation, the sneaky tactic used by manufacturers to reduce product sizes while maintaining the same price, means consumers are paying more for less. In such challenging times, it's crucial for families to adopt savvy shopping habits to make every dollar count. Here are some practical tips to help your family save money while grocery shopping: **1. ** Strategic Planning with Coupons: Coupons are your secret weapon against rising prices. Keep an eye out for coupons in newspapers, online, or through store apps. Many grocery stores also have loyalty programs that offer exclusive discounts to members. By combining coupons with store promotions, you can maximize your savings significantly. **2. ** Create a Shopping List: Planning is key. Before heading to the store, make a list of essential items your family needs. Organize the list based on categories such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, and household essentials. Stick to your list to avoid impulse purchases, which can quickly add up. Planning your meals for the week can also help you buy only what you need. **3. ** Take Advantage of Sales: Pay attention to weekly sales and discounts offered by your local grocery stores. Base your meal plans around these sales to make the most of your budget. Buying items in bulk during sales can save you money in the long run, especially for non-perishable goods like canned goods, pasta, and toiletries. **4. ** Buy Generic Brands: Name brands often come with a higher price tag. Generic or store brands usually offer similar quality at a lower cost. Give them a try, and you might be pleasantly surprised at the savings without compromising on the quality of your groceries. **5. ** Embrace Fresh and Seasonal Produce: Opt for fresh, seasonal produce as they are not only healthier but also more affordable. Local farmers' markets often offer fresh produce at lower prices than supermarkets. Buy in bulk, freeze, or can seasonal fruits and vegetables to enjoy them throughout the year without paying a premium. **6. ** Minimize Food Waste: Be mindful of expiration dates and plan your meals to use up perishable items before they go bad. Store leftovers properly, and consider meal prepping to avoid waste. You can also get creative with recipes that use leftover ingredients, reducing your overall grocery expenses. **7. ** Comparison Shopping: Don't settle for the first price you see. Compare prices between different stores, and consider shopping at discount or warehouse clubs for bulk items. Just be sure to calculate the unit price to ensure you're getting the best deal. **8. ** Utilize Cashback and Rewards Programs: Several apps and credit cards offer cashback and rewards for grocery purchases. Take advantage of these programs to earn back a portion of your expenses, which can add up over time. **9. ** DIY Whenever Possible: Instead of buying pre-packaged or processed foods, consider making them at home. Items like snacks, sauces, and even bread can be prepared at home for a fraction of the cost of store-bought alternatives. **10. ** Stay Informed: Stay updated on market trends, price fluctuations, and new discounts by following grocery store newsletters, social media accounts, or apps. Being aware of the best deals and discounts can help you plan your shopping trips more effectively. In conclusion, navigating the grocery store in a shrinkflation economy requires diligence and strategic planning. By embracing these tips, your family can save money without sacrificing the quality of your meals. With a little effort and smart decision-making, you can make your grocery budget stretch further and adapt to the changing economic landscape.
Planning your grocery shopping can help save money and make ends meet.
In Thunder Bay, making your grocery budget stretch while enjoying quality food is possible with a bit of planning. This week’s flyers offer a variety of savings across staples, meats, and local favorites. Whether you’re feeding a family, a student on a tight budget, or simply looking to stock up on essentials, these deals cater to every Thunder Bay shopper’s needs. Remember, smart shopping is about catching the right deals at the right time – happy savings!

Remember to get creative and with the family, try to plan out engaging the kids in the weekly shopping and menu planning. Send them online to find recipes.

Here is an idea that just might start the thinking:

Walmart Wonders: Unbeatable Bargains

  • Student Essentials: Stock up on Mr. Noodles at a mere 27 cents each – a perfect budget-friendly meal for busy weeks.
  • Pizza Night: Enjoy Dr. Oetker Giuseppe frozen pizzas for just $4.88. Dinner made easy and affordable!
  • Cheese Lovers: Grab Black Diamond sliced cheese for $2.47. Great for sandwiches and snacks.
  • Pantry Staples: Kraft Dinner 12 packs are $9.97. That’s only 83 cents per box – a must-have for any pantry.
  • Fresh Finds: 1-pound clamshell of strawberries for $3.97 and pork tenderloin at $6.97/lb. Freshen up your meals!
  • Deli Deals: Deli Express wieners or bologna at $2. Stock up and save on lunchtime favorites.

Metro’s Meaty Offers & More

  • Lean & Mean: Extra lean ground beef at $4.44/lb. Perfect for healthy home-cooked meals.
  • Stew Season: Boneless Red Grill stewing beef at $5.99/lb. A hearty base for your stews.
  • Chop Shop: Boneless pork chops at just $2.99/lb. A versatile dinner option.
  • Kitchen Essentials: Unico Sunflower Oil (3L) for $9.88 and big cans of coffee at $12.99. Stock your shelves!
  • Local Love: Support local with Wildly Canadian Honey at $8.99 and Heartbeat Hot Sauce at $10.99.

Giant Tiger Finds

  • Frozen Favourites: Homestyle Cheese and Bacon burgers for $6.97 and Wong Wing appetizers at $4.97. Quick meals at great prices.
  • Peanut Butter Pleasure: Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter for just $5.77. Breakfasts and snacks, sorted.
  • Sauce Sensations: Prego Pasta Sauce at $2.27 a jar. Elevate your pasta nights without breaking the bank.

Freshco Fab Finds: Sizzling Savings to Spice Up Your Pantry

Protein Picks & Fresh Produce

  • Bulk Buy Bargain: Compliments Frozen Seasoned Boneless Chicken Breasts, 2.5 kg for $19.97. Meal prep made easy and affordable.
  • Berry Bliss: Fresh Mexican raspberries, 340 grams for $3.97. Sweeten your breakfast or snacks.
  • Vibrant Veggies: Tomatoes on the vine at $1.27/lb. Fresh and flavorful additions to any meal.

Breakfast Bonanza

  • Morning Must-Haves: McCain Premium Breakfast Potatoes and Bistro Fries for just $2.97. Kickstart your day the tasty way.
  • Ice Cream Indulgence: Chapman’s Creamery Ice Cream at $3.97. A delightful treat for any time of the day.
  • Bread & Buns: Dempsters Signature buns and Silver Hills bread for $3.77 each. Elevate your sandwiches and burgers.

Pantry Perks

  • Cereal Steal: Honey Nut Cheerios, Jumbo double box for $8.97. A family favorite that won’t break the bank.
  • Cookie Craze: Ovaltine cookies at $1.77 each. Perfect for lunchboxes or a quick snack.
NNL Digital News Update

