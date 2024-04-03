In Thunder Bay, making your grocery budget stretch while enjoying quality food is possible with a bit of planning. This week’s flyers offer a variety of savings across staples, meats, and local favorites. Whether you’re feeding a family, a student on a tight budget, or simply looking to stock up on essentials, these deals cater to every Thunder Bay shopper’s needs. Remember, smart shopping is about catching the right deals at the right time – happy savings!

Remember to get creative and with the family, try to plan out engaging the kids in the weekly shopping and menu planning. Send them online to find recipes.

Here is an idea that just might start the thinking:

Walmart Wonders: Unbeatable Bargains

Student Essentials: Stock up on Mr. Noodles at a mere 27 cents each – a perfect budget-friendly meal for busy weeks.

1-pound clamshell of strawberries for $3.97 and pork tenderloin at $6.97/lb. Freshen up your meals! Deli Deals: Deli Express wieners or bologna at $2. Stock up and save on lunchtime favorites.

Metro’s Meaty Offers & More

Lean & Mean: Extra lean ground beef at $4.44/lb. Perfect for healthy home-cooked meals.

Unico Sunflower Oil (3L) for $9.88 and big cans of coffee at $12.99. Stock your shelves! Local Love: Support local with Wildly Canadian Honey at $8.99 and Heartbeat Hot Sauce at $10.99.

Giant Tiger Finds

Frozen Favourites: Homestyle Cheese and Bacon burgers for $6.97 and Wong Wing appetizers at $4.97. Quick meals at great prices.

Homestyle Cheese and Bacon burgers for $6.97 and Wong Wing appetizers at $4.97. Quick meals at great prices. Peanut Butter Pleasure: Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter for just $5.77. Breakfasts and snacks, sorted.

Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter for just $5.77. Breakfasts and snacks, sorted. Sauce Sensations: Prego Pasta Sauce at $2.27 a jar. Elevate your pasta nights without breaking the bank.

Freshco Fab Finds: Sizzling Savings to Spice Up Your Pantry

Protein Picks & Fresh Produce

Bulk Buy Bargain: Compliments Frozen Seasoned Boneless Chicken Breasts, 2.5 kg for $19.97. Meal prep made easy and affordable.

Breakfast Bonanza

Morning Must-Haves: McCain Premium Breakfast Potatoes and Bistro Fries for just $2.97. Kickstart your day the tasty way.

Chapman’s Creamery Ice Cream at $3.97. A delightful treat for any time of the day. Bread & Buns: Dempsters Signature buns and Silver Hills bread for $3.77 each. Elevate your sandwiches and burgers.

Pantry Perks