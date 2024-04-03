Sioux Lookout residents can expect a series of clear and sunny days ahead, however starting with chilly mornings, as current conditions at Sioux Lookout Airport report partly cloudy skies with a temperature just below freezing.

The extended forecast promises a gradual warm-up through the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the weather at Sioux Lookout Airport is partly cloudy with a temperature of -3.5°C and a dew point of -12.2°C. The humidity stands at 51%, indicating relatively dry air. The pressure is on the rise, currently at 101.7 kPa, suggesting improving weather conditions. Winds are from the North-Northeast (NNE) at 10 km/h, creating a wind chill effect that makes it feel like -7°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Weather Forecast

Today : Sunny skies dominate the day with northeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high is expected to reach plus 5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as minus 13 this morning. The UV index is moderate at 3.

: Sunny skies dominate the day with northeast winds at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high is expected to reach plus 5°C, but the wind chill will make it feel as cold as minus 13 this morning. The UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight : The skies will start clear with a few clouds increasing near midnight. There is a 30% chance of flurries overnight, along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Northeast winds at 20 km/h will gust to 40 km/h before becoming light after midnight, dropping to a low of minus 8°C with a wind chill of minus 14.

: The skies will start clear with a few clouds increasing near midnight. There is a 30% chance of flurries overnight, along with a risk of freezing drizzle. Northeast winds at 20 km/h will gust to 40 km/h before becoming light after midnight, dropping to a low of minus 8°C with a wind chill of minus 14. Thursday, April 4 : A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of morning flurries and a risk of early freezing drizzle. Light winds will continue, reaching a high of plus 4°C with a morning wind chill of minus 12. The UV index remains moderate at 3.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of morning flurries and a risk of early freezing drizzle. Light winds will continue, reaching a high of plus 4°C with a morning wind chill of minus 12. The UV index remains moderate at 3. Friday, April 5 : A sunny day is forecasted with a high of 9°C, leading into a clear night with a low of minus 6°C.

: A sunny day is forecasted with a high of 9°C, leading into a clear night with a low of minus 6°C. Saturday, April 6: The sunny trend continues with a high of 13°C and a clear night with a low of minus 4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress warmly in layers, especially in the mornings when the wind chill is significant. As temperatures climb throughout the day, lighter layers can be removed. Sunglasses and sunscreen are advisable for sunny days, especially with moderate UV levels.

Weather Trivia

Did you know the term “wind chill” refers to the perceived decrease in air temperature felt by the body on exposed skin due to the flow of air? This effect is more pronounced in cold temperatures, significantly impacting how cold the weather feels during winter and early spring.