The communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake First Nation can look forward to a stretch of sunny and clear weather, as reported from Big Trout Lake Airport on April 3, 2024. Despite the sunny conditions, residents should prepare for chilly mornings and moderate daytime temperatures.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT, the weather is sunny with a temperature of -12.6°C at Big Trout Lake Airport, which serves the northern Ontario region. The dew point is at -16.6°C, indicating a relatively dry air mass with a humidity level of 72%. East winds are light at 9 km/h, but the wind chill factor brings the perceived temperature down to -18°C. Visibility is good at 16 km.

Forecast Conditions

Today : Sunshine will prevail throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Expect a high of plus 2°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -16°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

: Sunshine will prevail throughout the day with light winds up to 15 km/h. Expect a high of plus 2°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -16°C. The UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight : The skies will remain clear until partly cloudy conditions develop near midnight. With winds continuing at a light pace, the overnight low will drop to -11°C, and the wind chill will feel like -15°C.

: The skies will remain clear until partly cloudy conditions develop near midnight. With winds continuing at a light pace, the overnight low will drop to -11°C, and the wind chill will feel like -15°C. Thursday, April 4 : The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny as the morning progresses. Light winds will persist, with a high reaching plus 5°C and a morning wind chill of -14°C. The UV index will again be moderate at 3.

: The day will start with a mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny as the morning progresses. Light winds will persist, with a high reaching plus 5°C and a morning wind chill of -14°C. The UV index will again be moderate at 3. Friday, April 5 : A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5°C, transitioning into a clear night with a low of -7°C.

: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of plus 5°C, transitioning into a clear night with a low of -7°C. Saturday, April 6: The sunny weather continues with a high of 9°C, followed by another clear night with a low of -4°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly mornings and moderate UV index during the day, dressing in layers that can be adjusted is advisable. Warm outerwear is crucial for early hours, and don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen when outdoors under the sunny skies.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the UV index is a measure of the strength of sunburn-producing ultraviolet radiation at a particular place and time? A moderate UV index of 3 suggests that while the risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure is low, covering up and using SPF sunscreen can help prevent long-term skin damage.