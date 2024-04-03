Residents of Kenora, Lake of the Woods, and Clearwater Bay can anticipate a series of sunny days, as the current weather report from Kenora Airport highlights mainly sunny conditions with a steady rise in temperature throughout the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Kenora Airport reports mainly sunny skies with a temperature of -4.3°C. The dew point sits at -9.8°C, indicating a relatively dry air mass with 65% humidity. The pressure is rising, currently at 101.8 kPa, suggesting stable weather conditions ahead. Winds from the North-Northeast (NNE) at 12 km/h create a wind chill feeling of -9°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Weather Forecast

: Expect sunny skies with northeast winds increasing to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, by this morning. The high is forecasted at 8°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel like -12°C. The UV index is moderate at 3. Tonight : The sky will remain clear, with northeast winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light by this evening. The overnight low is expected to be -7°C, with a wind chill of -11°C.

: The sky will remain clear, with northeast winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light by this evening. The overnight low is expected to be -7°C, with a wind chill of -11°C. Thursday, April 4 : Another sunny day is on the horizon, with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of 7°C. Morning wind chill values may dip to -13°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

: Another sunny day is on the horizon, with light winds up to 15 km/h and a high of 7°C. Morning wind chill values may dip to -13°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4. Friday, April 5 : The sunny weather continues with a high of 11°C and a clear night with a low of -3°C.

: The sunny weather continues with a high of 11°C and a clear night with a low of -3°C. Saturday, April 6: Sunshine dominates again with a high reaching 13°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly mornings and increasingly warmer afternoons, dressing in layers that can be easily adjusted is recommended. Don’t forget sunglasses and sunscreen for protection against moderate UV levels during the day.

Weather Trivia

The UV index, which will be moderate in the coming days, provides a measure of the strength of sunburn-causing ultraviolet radiation. A moderate index suggests a moderate risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, advocating for sun protection measures when outdoors.