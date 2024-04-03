Immediate Police Response to Cumberland Street Incident

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were called to the scene of a forcible confinement and assault late Monday afternoon. The Thunder Bay Police Service, Primary Response Branch, swiftly responded to a distress call from an address within the 100 block of Cumberland Street South shortly after 6:15 p.m., April 1.

Victim Released After Hospital Treatment

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male who had been detained against his will for an extended period, suffering from assault injuries. The victim was promptly taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for medical attention. Fortunately, after receiving the necessary treatment, he was able to be released.

Major Crimes Unit Spearheads Investigation

The gravity of the situation has led to the involvement of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit, signaling the serious nature of the crime under investigation. As officers delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident, the focus remains on bringing those responsible to justice.

Drug Trafficking Suspected Behind the Crime

Preliminary findings suggest a link between the forcible confinement and assault to drug trafficking activities within the community. While multiple suspects have been identified, the investigation continues as authorities piece together the details of this crime.

Public’s Assistance Requested for Ongoing Investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service is calling on the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the investigation. Confidential tips can be submitted by calling the police at (807) 684-1200 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.