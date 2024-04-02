Winnipeg begins the day with a crisp -1°C, under clear skies as reported at 5:00 AM CDT on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. The city is set for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a mild warming trend promising more comfortable days ahead. The current weather sets a calm stage for the coming shift, offering a blend of late winter chill and the onset of spring warmth.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

The temperature nears the freezing mark at -0.6°C, with a very high humidity level of 95%, indicating a damp start to the day. The dew point is close behind at -1.3°C. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 km/h, creating a slight wind chill of -2°C. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, reflecting the clear conditions.

Expected Conditions

The forecast for today includes a transition to cloudy skies this morning, with winds shifting to the northwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The high is anticipated to reach plus 5°C, under a low UV index of 2.

Tonight, skies will clear, although fog patches are expected to develop overnight. The northwest wind will decrease to light speeds in the evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 5°C and a wind chill reaching minus 9°C overnight.

Wednesday will present a mix of sun and cloud, with skies clearing in the afternoon and morning fog patches dissipating. Light winds will continue, and temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 9°C, despite a morning wind chill of minus 9°C. The UV index will be moderate at 4.

The rest of the week looks promising, with sunny skies forecasted. Thursday will see a high of 12°C, with clear conditions continuing into the night and a low of minus 3°C. Friday will be even warmer with a high of 14°C and clear skies stretching into the night, with temperatures expected to remain at or above freezing.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the varied conditions expected—from morning fog and cool temperatures to sunny afternoons—layered clothing will be essential. Early risers may need a warmer layer to offset the chill and fog, transitioning to lighter wear as the day warms. A wind-resistant jacket is advisable for the gusty conditions expected today. As the week progresses and temperatures rise, lighter spring attire will be more suitable, but don’t forget a hat and sunglasses to protect against moderate UV levels.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is known as one of Canada’s sunniest cities, receiving over 2,300 hours of sunshine annually. This week’s forecast of clear, sunny skies is a testament to Winnipeg’s reputation, promising residents plenty of bright days ahead as spring unfolds.