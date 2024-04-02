Thunder Bay is experiencing a frosty morning with temperatures around -9°C, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport at 7:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. The skies are mostly cloudy, but the city is on the cusp of a weather transition, with the promise of sunnier skies and milder temperatures in the days to come. This mix of late winter chill and early spring warmth offers a dynamic weather pattern for residents and visitors alike.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

With a temperature of -8.8°C and a dew point of -9.9°C, the air is crisp and the humidity high at 92%. A light west-northwest wind blows at 8 km/h, bringing the wind chill down to -13°C. Visibility is excellent at 32 km, despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Expected Conditions

Today, Thunder Bay can expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries or rain showers. The wind will remain gentle, up to 15 km/h, and temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of plus 3°C, although the morning wind chill might feel as cold as -15°C. The UV index is moderate at 3.

Tonight, the clouds will persist, maintaining a 30% chance of evening flurries or rain showers. The wind will shift to the northeast, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h, with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 2°C.

Wednesday promises mainly sunny skies despite the brisk start, with north winds at 30 km/h and a high of plus 3°C. The morning wind chill is expected to be minus 8°C, and the UV index will remain moderate.

The remainder of the week looks increasingly bright. Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6°C, and by Friday, the city will bask in full sunshine with temperatures climbing to a comfortable 10°C. Nights will remain cool, with temperatures dipping back down to around minus 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and conditions, dressing in layers will be essential. Start with a thermal base layer, add a fleece or wool mid-layer for insulation, and finish with a waterproof and windproof outer layer to stay protected against the wind and potential rain showers. Don’t forget a hat and gloves for the cooler mornings, and consider sunglasses for the brighter afternoons ahead.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic shifts in weather, especially during the spring months, where temperatures can swing significantly. This ability to move quickly from snowy conditions to sunny skies exemplifies the unpredictable nature of spring weather in Northern Ontario.